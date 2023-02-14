HC Wainwright Reaffirms Buy Rating for Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN)

HC Wainwright reiterated their buy rating on shares of Clene (NASDAQ:CLNN – Get Rating) in a research note published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $15.00 target price on the stock.

Separately, Roth Capital reissued a buy rating on shares of Clene in a research note on Monday, February 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Clene has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $11.80.

Clene stock opened at $1.45 on Monday. Clene has a 12-month low of $0.87 and a 12-month high of $5.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.04 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.23 and a 200 day moving average of $1.86.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CLNN. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Clene by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 230,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 9,614 shares during the last quarter. Tang Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Clene in the 3rd quarter worth $3,080,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in shares of Clene during the 3rd quarter valued at about $94,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Clene by 14.7% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 931,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,609,000 after purchasing an additional 119,084 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Clene in the third quarter worth about $146,000. 5.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Clene Inc, a clinical-stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel clean-surfaced nanotechnology (CSN) therapeutics. Its lead drug is CNM-Au8, which is being studied in various clinical trials, including a Phase 2/3 registrational clinical trial for patients with amyotrophic lateral sclerosis (ALS); completed Phase 2 proof of concept clinical trial in patients with early symptomatic ALS; completed two open-label investigator blinded Phase 2 clinical trials on the brain's energy metabolites; ongoing Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of visual pathway deficits in chronic optic neuropathy for remyelination in stable relapsing Multiple Sclerosis; and a planned Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of patients with Parkinson's Diseases.

