Haverty Furniture Companies (NYSE:HVT.A) Sets New 12-Month High at $36.27

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc. (NYSE:HVT.A – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $36.27 and last traded at $36.27, with a volume of 31 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $36.27.

The company has a market cap of $585.76 million, a P/E ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.23. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $32.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.86.

Haverty Furniture Companies, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of residential furniture and accessories in the United States. The company offers furniture merchandise under the Havertys brand name. It also provides custom upholstery products and eclectic looks; and mattress product lines under the Sealy, Tempur-Pedic, and Serta names, as well as private label Skye name.

