GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.
GXO Logistics Trading Down 0.3 %
GXO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 1,076,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.
Insider Buying and Selling at GXO Logistics
Institutional Investors Weigh In On GXO Logistics
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About GXO Logistics
GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GXO Logistics (GXO)
- LCI Industries Diversification Strategy Pays Off
- Is It Time To Buy The Dip In The Coca-Cola Company
- Ex-Dividend Date vs. Record Date: What’s the Difference?
- How Does the Consumer Price Index Affect the Stock Market?
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
Receive News & Ratings for GXO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GXO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.