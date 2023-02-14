GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO) Updates FY23 Earnings Guidance

GXO Logistics (NYSE:GXO – Get Rating) updated its FY23 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.30-$2.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.42.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $55.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $60.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of GXO Logistics from $53.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a positive rating in a research report on Thursday, January 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, GXO Logistics presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $64.00.

GXO stock traded down $0.17 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $53.19. 1,076,334 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 975,541. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. GXO Logistics has a 52-week low of $32.10 and a 52-week high of $88.05. The company has a market cap of $6.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.70. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $48.17 and its 200-day moving average is $44.07.

In other GXO Logistics news, CEO Malcolm Wilson bought 4,174 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, Director Gena L. Ashe sold 2,120 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.73, for a total value of $111,787.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CEO Malcolm Wilson purchased 4,174 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.97 per share, for a total transaction of $183,530.78. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 45,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,001,030.73. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of GXO. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Private Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $254,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new position in GXO Logistics during the first quarter worth about $283,000. Ethic Inc. bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $307,000. Finally, Sculptor Capital LP bought a new position in shares of GXO Logistics during the 1st quarter valued at about $357,000. 99.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

GXO Logistics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services worldwide. The company provides warehousing and distribution, order fulfilment, e-commerce, and other supply chain services, as well as reverse logistics or returns management services. As of December 31, 2021, it operated in approximately 906 facilities.

