Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Grupo Simec Price Performance
Shares of NYSE SIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.36. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $36.96.
About Grupo Simec
