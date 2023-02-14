Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

Grupo Simec (NYSE:SIM – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities research analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NYSE SIM traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $36.20. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 10,002 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,950. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $32.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.27 and a beta of 0.36. Grupo Simec has a 52 week low of $24.36 and a 52 week high of $36.96.

Grupo SIMEC SAB de CV engages in the manufacture, processing and distribution of steel and structural steel products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Mexico, U.S., and Brazil. The Mexico segment represents the results of the operations in Mexico, including plants in Mexicali, Guadalajara, Tlaxcala, and San Luis Potosi.

