Grin (GRIN) Achieves Market Capitalization of $6.15 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 14th. In the last week, Grin has traded down 9.1% against the US dollar. One Grin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0626 or 0.00000282 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Grin has a total market cap of $6.15 million and approximately $817,970.56 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $22,205.21 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0833 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $95.16 or 0.00428531 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00015116 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $21.09 or 0.00094977 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $157.64 or 0.00709938 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.21 or 0.00568371 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000859 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0101 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004487 BTC.

Grin Coin Profile

Grin (GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Grin’s official website is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw.

Buying and Selling Grin

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin empowers anyone to transact or save modern money without the fear of external control or oppression. Grin is designed for the decades to come, not just tomorrow. Grin wants to be usable by everyone, regardless of borders, culture, skills or access. Grin has no amounts and no addresses. Transactions can be trivially aggregated. To hide where a newly created transaction comes from, it gets relayed privately (a “random walk”) among peers before it is publicly announced.Github”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Grin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Grin using one of the exchanges listed above.

