Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Trims Stake in First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in shares of First Bancorp (NASDAQ:FBNC – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,821 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 268 shares during the period. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in First Bancorp were worth $579,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 83,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,504,000 after buying an additional 9,446 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 59.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 30,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 11,400 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.4% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 52,517 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,194,000 after buying an additional 1,225 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 13.2% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 30,813 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,287,000 after buying an additional 3,586 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can lifted its stake in shares of First Bancorp by 2.6% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 11,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $497,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 69.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Raymond James lowered their price objective on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 30th. StockNews.com cut shares of First Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of First Bancorp from $49.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 26th.

Shares of NASDAQ FBNC opened at $42.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $42.16 and a 200-day moving average price of $41.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market cap of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.11. First Bancorp has a 1 year low of $32.90 and a 1 year high of $49.00.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Stockholders of record on Saturday, December 31st were issued a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.06%. First Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.36%.

First Bancorp (North Carolina) operates as a bank holding company, which engages in banking activities, with the acceptance of deposits and the making of loans. It provides a range of deposit products such as checking, savings, NOW, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits, including various types of certificates of deposits and individual retirement accounts.

