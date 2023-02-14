Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 777 Shares of Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its holdings in Cryoport, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,841 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock after selling 777 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Cryoport were worth $873,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Connors Investor Services Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 51.0% in the second quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 131,021 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $4,059,000 after buying an additional 44,245 shares in the last quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 75.6% in the second quarter. DF Dent & Co. Inc. now owns 173,410 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,372,000 after buying an additional 74,635 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its position in Cryoport by 204.3% in the third quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 218,669 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $5,326,000 after buying an additional 146,802 shares in the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in Cryoport in the third quarter valued at about $1,493,000. Finally, Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its position in Cryoport by 7.6% in the third quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 1,693,623 shares of the consumer goods maker’s stock valued at $40,988,000 after buying an additional 119,372 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.66% of the company’s stock.

CYRX stock opened at $21.45 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 14.35 and a current ratio of 14.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $19.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.41. Cryoport, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.63 and a fifty-two week high of $45.36.

A number of equities analysts have commented on CYRX shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Cryoport from $49.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 4th. SVB Leerink decreased their price target on shares of Cryoport from $45.00 to $28.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $40.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Cryoport from $55.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th.

In other Cryoport news, Director Richard J. Berman sold 7,250 shares of Cryoport stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.63, for a total transaction of $142,317.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

CryoPort, Inc engages in the provision of logistics solutions to the life science industry. It also provides logistics solutions for biologic materials such as immunotherapies, stem cells, CAR-T cells, and reproductive cells for clients worldwide, including points-of-care, clinical research organizations central laboratories, biopharmaceuticals, contract manufacturing, health centers, and university researchers.

