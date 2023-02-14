Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 737 Shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating) by 2.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,248 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 737 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in PGT Innovations were worth $697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.3% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,866,921 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $69,528,000 after buying an additional 85,783 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.7% during the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,431,482 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,459,000 after buying an additional 63,476 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 0.9% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,397,449 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $50,250,000 after buying an additional 21,948 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 2.2% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,008,740 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $33,425,000 after buying an additional 43,082 shares in the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in PGT Innovations by 15.3% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,621,886 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $26,988,000 after buying an additional 215,164 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.29% of the company’s stock.

Get PGT Innovations alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGTI shares. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of PGT Innovations to $27.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of PGT Innovations from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of PGT Innovations from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th.

Insider Buying and Selling

PGT Innovations Stock Up 2.2 %

In related news, Director Richard D. Feintuch purchased 10,000 shares of PGT Innovations stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 6th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $18.18 per share, for a total transaction of $181,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 116,993 shares in the company, valued at $2,126,932.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, Director Richard D. Feintuch acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $18.18 per share, with a total value of $181,800.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 116,993 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,126,932.74. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Rodney Hershberger sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.34, for a total value of $48,350.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,358,138 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,266,388.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 25,000 shares of company stock worth $517,300 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGTI opened at $22.76 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.66. The company has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.39 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 2.40, a current ratio of 2.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. PGT Innovations, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.42 and a 12-month high of $23.89.

PGT Innovations Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PGT Innovations, Inc engages in the manufacture and supply of windows and doors under the brand names PGT Custom Windows + Doors, CGI, WinDoor, Western Window Systems, Eze-Breeze, and CGI Commercial. It operates through the Southeast and Western geographical segments. The company was founded by Rodney Hershberger in 1980 and is headquartered in Nokomis, FL.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PGTI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PGT Innovations, Inc. (NYSE:PGTI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for PGT Innovations Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PGT Innovations and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.