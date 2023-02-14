Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Sells 158 Shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC lowered its stake in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,931 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 158 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $631,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of MTZ. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in MasTec during the second quarter worth $29,000. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the third quarter worth $42,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in MasTec by 40.1% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 507 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $52,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in MasTec during the first quarter worth $53,000. Institutional investors own 69.80% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE MTZ opened at $96.55 on Tuesday. MasTec, Inc. has a one year low of $62.36 and a one year high of $100.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.57 and a quick ratio of 1.50. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $91.62 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.59 billion, a PE ratio of 67.99 and a beta of 1.40.

MTZ has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. B. Riley boosted their price objective on MasTec from $90.00 to $112.00 in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on MasTec from $105.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MasTec from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Finally, Cowen cut their price objective on MasTec from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, December 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $110.30.

MasTec, Inc engages in the provision of infrastructure construction services. It operates through the following segments: Communications, Oil and Gas, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, and Other. The Communications segment performs engineering, construction, maintenance, and customer fulfillment activities related to communications infrastructure, primarily for wireless and wireline/fiber communications, and install-to-the-home customers.

