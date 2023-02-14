Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Purchases Shares of 52,350 Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Paramount Global (NASDAQ:PARA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 52,350 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $997,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PARA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $112,712,000. Legal & General Group Plc purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the second quarter valued at about $104,561,000. LSV Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $104,351,000. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $72,281,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Paramount Global in the third quarter valued at about $34,059,000. Institutional investors own 74.13% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Paramount Global from $25.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Paramount Global from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Monday, October 31st. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 3rd. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Paramount Global from $32.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Friday, November 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Paramount Global has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.68.

Paramount Global Trading Up 3.3 %

About Paramount Global

PARA opened at $22.31 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $19.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $20.67. Paramount Global has a one year low of $15.29 and a one year high of $39.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Paramount Global operates as a mass media company, which creates and distributes content across a variety of platforms to audiences around the world. It operates its business through the following segments: Entertainment, Cable Networks, Publishing, and Local Media. The Entertainment segment is composed of the CBS Television Network, CBS Television Studios, CBS Studios International, CBS Television Distribution, CBS Interactive, and CBS Films, as well as the company’s digital streaming services, CBS All Access and CBSN.

