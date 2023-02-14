Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Makes New Investment in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 3,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $277,000.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 118.7% during the 2nd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 5,665,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,133,000 after acquiring an additional 3,075,000 shares in the last quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 142.9% during the 2nd quarter. FFT Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,943,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $163,031,000 after acquiring an additional 1,143,396 shares in the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $81,656,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,530,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 201.8% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 788,404 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,138,000 after acquiring an additional 527,156 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.51% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

NASDAQ:ACWI opened at $91.76 on Tuesday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 1 year low of $75.71 and a 1 year high of $102.03. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $89.86 and a 200-day simple moving average of $86.69.

iShares MSCI ACWI ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 14th were given a $0.676 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 13th.

