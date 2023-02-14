Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Has $474,000 Stock Holdings in Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Schrödinger, Inc. (NASDAQ:SDGR – Get Rating) by 9.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 18,982 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,577 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Schrödinger were worth $474,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SDGR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Schrödinger during the 1st quarter worth approximately $312,000. US Bancorp DE increased its position in Schrödinger by 69.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 790 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC increased its position in Schrödinger by 58.5% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 9,405 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Schrödinger by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 46,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,590,000 after purchasing an additional 1,141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Schrödinger by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,205,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $109,357,000 after acquiring an additional 81,435 shares during the last quarter. 68.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have weighed in on SDGR. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $88.00 to $83.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $48.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $86.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Schrödinger in a report on Monday, December 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $23.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Schrödinger from $39.00 to $38.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Schrödinger currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.40.

In related news, CEO Ramy Farid sold 66,886 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.28, for a total transaction of $1,222,676.08. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 184,432 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,371,416.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SDGR opened at $22.92 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $21.13 and its 200-day moving average is $23.65. Schrödinger, Inc. has a 52 week low of $15.85 and a 52 week high of $37.25.

Schrödinger, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides physics-based software platform that enables discovery of novel molecules for drug development and materials applications. The company operates in two segments, Software and Drug Discovery. The Software segment is focused on selling its software for drug discovery in the life sciences industry, as well as to customers in materials science industries.

