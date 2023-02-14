Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys New Holdings in Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coterra Energy Inc. (NYSE:CTRA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 31,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $829,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CTRA. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,267,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $305,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,011,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $400,000. Finally, BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp purchased a new stake in Coterra Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $3,218,000. 94.72% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Hans Helmerich sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.64, for a total transaction of $138,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 225,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,239,868.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CTRA stock opened at $25.01 on Tuesday. Coterra Energy Inc. has a twelve month low of $21.22 and a twelve month high of $36.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $19.72 billion, a PE ratio of 5.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.17 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $24.81 and a 200 day moving average of $27.46.

CTRA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Tudor Pickering cut Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. Citigroup lowered Coterra Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $27.00 to $23.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. Truist Financial lowered Coterra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 price target (down previously from $42.00) on shares of Coterra Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Coterra Energy from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Coterra Energy currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $30.60.

Coterra Energy Inc is a diversified energy company, which engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties. Its portfolio includes projects in the Permian Basin, the Marcellus Shale, and the Anadarko Basin. The company was renamed to Coterra Energy Inc on October 1, 2021 in connection with the merger involving Cabot Oil & Gas Corp.

