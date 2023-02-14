Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Buys 15,807 Shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating) by 29.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 68,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,807 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Clarus worth $925,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Clarus by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,649,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,580,000 after purchasing an additional 42,369 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its position in Clarus by 2.6% during the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,533,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,122,000 after acquiring an additional 38,683 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Clarus by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,347,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,691,000 after purchasing an additional 18,727 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA increased its position in shares of Clarus by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 922,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,421,000 after purchasing an additional 237,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Clarus by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 682,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 35,333 shares during the last quarter. 90.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Clarus alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CLAR. Roth Capital cut their price objective on shares of Clarus from $28.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, November 7th. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on Clarus from $35.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. StockNews.com upgraded Clarus to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded Clarus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $31.00 to $9.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.33.

Clarus Stock Up 3.6 %

Clarus Company Profile

NASDAQ:CLAR opened at $9.88 on Tuesday. Clarus Co. has a twelve month low of $6.86 and a twelve month high of $29.32. The company has a market cap of $369.31 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.11 and a beta of 0.97. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $12.65. The company has a current ratio of 4.20, a quick ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

(Get Rating)

Clarus Corp engages in development, manufacture, and distribution of outdoor equipment and lifestyle products focused on the climb, ski, mountain, and sport categories. It operates through the following segments: Outdoor, Precision Sport, and Adventure. The Outdoor segment manufactures outdoor engineered equipment and apparel for climbing, mountaineering, trail running, backpacking, skiing, and a wide range of other year-round outdoor recreation activities.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Clarus Co. (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Clarus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Clarus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.