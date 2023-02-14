Greenwood Capital Associates LLC Acquires 917 Shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG)

Greenwood Capital Associates LLC increased its holdings in shares of Janus Henderson Group plc (NYSE:JHG – Get Rating) by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,821 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 917 shares during the quarter. Greenwood Capital Associates LLC’s holdings in Janus Henderson Group were worth $788,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Trian Fund Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Janus Henderson Group by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Trian Fund Management L.P. now owns 31,867,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,116,010,000 after buying an additional 3,595,152 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 5.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,272,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $674,924,000 after purchasing an additional 947,319 shares during the last quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 27.8% in the third quarter. Silchester International Investors LLP now owns 11,838,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,442,000 after purchasing an additional 2,577,170 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 33.9% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,455,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $151,769,000 after purchasing an additional 1,636,065 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Janus Henderson Group by 10.8% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,936,266 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,267,000 after purchasing an additional 482,297 shares during the last quarter. 85.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Janus Henderson Group stock opened at $28.44 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 3.07. Janus Henderson Group plc has a 52 week low of $19.09 and a 52 week high of $36.27. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $25.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $24.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.71 billion, a PE ratio of 13.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.19 and a beta of 1.49.

Janus Henderson Group ( NYSE:JHG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.18. Janus Henderson Group had a return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $515.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $470.84 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Janus Henderson Group plc will post 2.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 13th will be paid a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 10th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.49%. Janus Henderson Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 75.36%.

Several research firms have commented on JHG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on Janus Henderson Group from $21.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $20.00 to $20.50 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. TheStreet raised Janus Henderson Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 3rd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on Janus Henderson Group from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $21.43.

Janus Henderson Group Plc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of asset management services. It offers investment solutions including equities, quantitative equities, fixed income, multi-asset and alternative asset class strategies. The company was founded on Jan 23, 1998, is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

