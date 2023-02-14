Goldfinch Price Down 7.2% Over Last 7 Days (GFI)

Goldfinch (GFI) traded 8.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on February 14th. One Goldfinch token can currently be purchased for $0.61 or 0.00002764 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Goldfinch has traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Goldfinch has a total market capitalization of $24.41 million and approximately $963,852.14 worth of Goldfinch was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Goldfinch

Goldfinch was first traded on January 11th, 2022. Goldfinch’s total supply is 114,285,714 tokens and its circulating supply is 39,736,153 tokens. Goldfinch’s official message board is medium.com/goldfinch-fi. The official website for Goldfinch is goldfinch.finance. Goldfinch’s official Twitter account is @goldfinch_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Goldfinch Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of “trust through consensus”, the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets.”

According to CryptoCompare, "Goldfinch is a decentralized protocol that allows for crypto borrowing without crypto collateral. By incorporating the principle of "trust through consensus", the Goldfinch protocol creates a way for borrowers to show creditworthiness based on the collective assessment of other participants rather than based on their crypto assets."

