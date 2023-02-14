GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY) Given “Buy” Rating at Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of GoDaddy (NYSE:GDDY – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Monday morning, Benzinga reports. Benchmark currently has a $100.00 target price on the technology company’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded GoDaddy from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, January 9th. Piper Sandler reissued an overweight rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of GoDaddy in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on shares of GoDaddy in a report on Friday, November 11th. They issued an overweight rating and a $89.00 target price for the company. Evercore ISI raised shares of GoDaddy from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their price target for the company from $86.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on GoDaddy in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a buy rating and a $95.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $95.00.

GDDY stock opened at $81.22 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.31, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.93. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $77.32 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $76.38. GoDaddy has a 12-month low of $64.65 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

In other news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,241,730.34. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In other GoDaddy news, insider Michele Lau sold 344 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.26, for a total transaction of $28,985.44. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 62,209 shares in the company, valued at $5,241,730.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, CAO Nick Daddario sold 806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.16, for a total transaction of $67,832.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 14,649 shares in the company, valued at $1,232,859.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 9,356 shares of company stock valued at $715,754. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GDDY. Park Avenue Securities LLC raised its position in GoDaddy by 2.0% in the third quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 7,120 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares during the period. Commerce Bank increased its stake in GoDaddy by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 45,494 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,404,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the period. Ieq Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of GoDaddy by 4.6% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 3,247 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after buying an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of GoDaddy by 4.3% during the 4th quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,647 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of GoDaddy by 5.5% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 3,095 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 97.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GoDaddy, Inc engages in the provision of domain name registration and web hosting services. It provides website building, hosting, and security tools. The company was founded by Robert R. Parsons in January 1997 and is headquartered in Tempe, AZ.

