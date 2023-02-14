Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK) Short Interest Update

Goal Acquisitions Corp. (NASDAQ:PUCK – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a decrease of 24.9% from the January 15th total of 33,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 146,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Goal Acquisitions Stock Performance

NASDAQ:PUCK remained flat at $10.15 during trading hours on Monday. 2,550 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 276,773. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $10.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.95. Goal Acquisitions has a 1 year low of $9.70 and a 1 year high of $10.24.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Barclays PLC acquired a new stake in shares of Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth about $107,000. Elequin Capital LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the third quarter worth $158,000. Kepos Capital LP bought a new stake in Goal Acquisitions during the 3rd quarter worth $209,000. Robinson Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in Goal Acquisitions by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robinson Capital Management LLC now owns 22,951 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 3,021 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AM Squared Ltd bought a new position in Goal Acquisitions in the fourth quarter valued at about $349,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.67% of the company’s stock.

Goal Acquisitions Company Profile

Goal Acquisitions Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Bee Cave, Texas.

