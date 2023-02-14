Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED) Stock Rating Lowered by Loop Capital

Loop Capital cut shares of Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. They currently have $70.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their prior price target of $90.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on GMED. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $68.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Globus Medical from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Globus Medical from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Globus Medical from $74.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $74.42.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Globus Medical Stock Performance

NYSE GMED opened at $59.43 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $5.93 billion, a PE ratio of 39.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.99. Globus Medical has a one year low of $52.60 and a one year high of $81.78. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $67.10.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Globus Medical

In other Globus Medical news, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of Globus Medical stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In other news, CFO Keith W. Pfeil sold 29,167 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.57, for a total value of $2,262,484.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . Also, SVP Kelly Huller sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $562,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 24.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,347,858 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $542,124,000 after buying an additional 48,913 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 125.8% in the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,562,730 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $256,152,000 after buying an additional 2,542,264 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $238,796,000 after buying an additional 20,375 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in Globus Medical by 31.2% during the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 2,317,785 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $172,142,000 after purchasing an additional 550,527 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in Globus Medical by 2.9% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,219,112 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $163,726,000 after purchasing an additional 62,156 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.