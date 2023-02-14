GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS.

Several analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.

Shares of GFS opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 16.4% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.3% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 31,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,539,000 after purchasing an additional 713 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 734 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 81,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,066,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 43,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,088,000 after buying an additional 1,214 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

