GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Updates Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
Several analysts recently issued reports on GFS shares. HSBC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Loop Capital assumed coverage on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a report on Monday, January 23rd. They set a buy rating and a $70.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group restated an outperform rating and issued a $78.00 target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Bank of America raised their price objective on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $72.86.
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Price Performance
Shares of GFS opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $58.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $58.31. The firm has a market cap of $35.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a 1-year low of $36.81 and a 1-year high of $79.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.45, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile
GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on GLOBALFOUNDRIES (GFS)
- Are Denny’s Corporation Investors Due For A Grand Slam?
- 3 AI Stocks Trading Like It’s the Dotcom Bubble
- Should You Be Loving AppLovin Stock?
- Could Tempur Sealy be the Sleeper Stock of 2023?
- Volume Alert: Why Investors Are Making Room for Life Storage
Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.