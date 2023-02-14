GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

GLOBALFOUNDRIES (NASDAQ:GFS – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.45-$0.53 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.45. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.81 billion-$1.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.83 billion. GLOBALFOUNDRIES also updated its Q1 guidance to $0.45-0.53 EPS.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

GFS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $67.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an outperform rating and set a $78.00 price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. HSBC raised their target price on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES to $55.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $72.86.

Get GLOBALFOUNDRIES alerts:

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Stock Up 2.0 %

GFS stock opened at $67.45 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $58.82 and a 200-day moving average of $58.31. The company has a market capitalization of $35.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.10, a PEG ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.45. GLOBALFOUNDRIES has a fifty-two week low of $36.81 and a fifty-two week high of $79.49.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Company Profile

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Utah Retirement Systems bought a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $452,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES by 12.4% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,671 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 734 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the first quarter valued at approximately $409,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES in the third quarter valued at approximately $403,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of GLOBALFOUNDRIES during the first quarter worth $374,000. 16.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

GLOBALFOUNDRIES Inc operates as a semiconductor foundry worldwide. It manufactures integrated circuits, which enable various electronic devices that are pervasive. The company manufactures a range of semiconductor devices, including microprocessors, mobile application processors, baseband processors, network processors, radio frequency modems, microcontrollers, power management units, and microelectromechanical systems, as well as offers mainstream wafer fabrication services and technologies.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GLOBALFOUNDRIES and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.