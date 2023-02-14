Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX) Shares Purchased by Quadrant Capital Group LLC

Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF (NYSEARCA:MLPX – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 28,930 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,430 shares during the quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF were worth $1,084,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.7% in the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 337 shares during the period. Krilogy Financial LLC grew its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Krilogy Financial LLC now owns 31,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,169,000 after acquiring an additional 388 shares during the period. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 0.6% during the third quarter. Ameraudi Asset Management Inc. now owns 84,396 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,163,000 after acquiring an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Bollard Group LLC raised its position in Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF by 1.3% in the third quarter. Bollard Group LLC now owns 39,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000.

NYSEARCA MLPX opened at $41.81 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $41.40. Global X MLP & Energy Infrastructure ETF has a twelve month low of $35.81 and a twelve month high of $45.94.

