Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ) Short Interest Down 31.4% in January

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 24,900 shares, a decline of 31.4% from the January 15th total of 36,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 38,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF stock. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF (NASDAQ:AIQ – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 46,042 shares of the technology ETF’s stock after purchasing an additional 749 shares during the quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. owned 0.70% of Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF worth $883,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.02% of the company’s stock.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:AIQ opened at $23.58 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $21.66 and a 200-day moving average of $21.14. The firm has a market cap of $127.57 million, a P/E ratio of -138.71 and a beta of 1.10. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF has a twelve month low of $18.01 and a twelve month high of $28.35.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF Dividend Announcement

About Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

The company also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 9th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were issued a dividend of $0.056 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 29th. Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF’s payout ratio is currently -64.71%.

Global X Artificial Intelligence & Technology ETF

