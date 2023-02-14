Global Industrial (GIC) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Global Industrial (NYSE:GIC – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, February 21st. Analysts expect Global Industrial to post earnings of $0.34 per share for the quarter.

Global Industrial Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GIC traded down $0.34 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $28.83. 415 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 37,971. Global Industrial has a 52-week low of $22.26 and a 52-week high of $37.32. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $27.40. The firm has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.17 and a beta of 0.75.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Global Industrial

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada grew its stake in Global Industrial by 155.1% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,008 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Global Industrial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of Global Industrial by 533.6% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 3,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,940 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc grew its position in Global Industrial by 30.5% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 1,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Global Industrial by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 7,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. 31.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Global Industrial

Global Industrial Co engages in direct marketing of brand name and private label industrial and business equipment and supplies. It sells an array of industrial and general business hard goods and supplies and to a lesser extent products that would fall into the generally recognizable category of maintenance, repair and operational (“MRO“) products.

