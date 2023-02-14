Glenmede Trust Co. NA Raises Holdings in ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA boosted its position in shares of ACI Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:ACIW – Get Rating) by 25.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 27,000 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,453 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in ACI Worldwide were worth $563,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 86.1% in the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,727,909 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $44,735,000 after purchasing an additional 799,377 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,744,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $308,157,000 after buying an additional 549,177 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ACI Worldwide by 111.3% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,023,921 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,243,000 after buying an additional 539,390 shares in the last quarter. North Reef Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of ACI Worldwide during the 3rd quarter valued at about $10,301,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of ACI Worldwide by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,192,529 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $66,725,000 after acquiring an additional 329,355 shares during the last quarter. 97.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ACIW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC cut ACI Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. BTIG Research decreased their price target on ACI Worldwide from $46.00 to $31.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Craig Hallum dropped their price objective on shares of ACI Worldwide from $38.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd.

Shares of ACIW traded down $0.14 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $27.09. 142,980 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 958,443. ACI Worldwide, Inc. has a 12 month low of $19.68 and a 12 month high of $35.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.73 and a beta of 1.08. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.56.

ACI Worldwide, Inc engages in the development, marketing, installation, and support of software products and solutions primarily focused on facilitating real-time electronic payments. It operates through the following segments: ACI on Premise and ACI on Demand. The ACI on Premise segment serves customers who manage their software on site.

