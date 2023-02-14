Glenmede Trust Co. NA Has $540,000 Holdings in Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA lessened its holdings in shares of Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating) by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,890 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,225 shares during the period. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Simpson Manufacturing were worth $540,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Simpson Manufacturing by 26.0% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,720,161 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,066,000 after purchasing an additional 355,069 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 9.5% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,083,514 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,186,000 after purchasing an additional 180,856 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC grew its position in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 631.6% during the 2nd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 201,345 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $20,257,000 after buying an additional 173,823 shares during the period. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI raised its stake in shares of Simpson Manufacturing by 21.4% during the third quarter. Fiduciary Management Inc. WI now owns 861,496 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $67,541,000 after buying an additional 152,113 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James & Associates lifted its holdings in Simpson Manufacturing by 393.5% in the third quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 181,927 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $14,263,000 after buying an additional 145,062 shares during the period. 91.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Simpson Manufacturing alerts:

Simpson Manufacturing Stock Down 0.8 %

SSD stock traded down $0.88 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $111.94. 52,953 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 166,927. The company has a market cap of $4.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.56 and a beta of 1.23. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $97.95 and its 200-day moving average is $92.55. Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $75.25 and a 12 month high of $121.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 3.38 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Simpson Manufacturing Announces Dividend

Simpson Manufacturing ( NYSE:SSD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The construction company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.11 by $0.24. Simpson Manufacturing had a net margin of 15.78% and a return on equity of 25.33%. The company had revenue of $475.62 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $475.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.61 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. will post 6.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 5th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.93%. Simpson Manufacturing’s payout ratio is 13.42%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

SSD has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com raised Simpson Manufacturing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 18th. TheStreet cut shares of Simpson Manufacturing from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Simpson Manufacturing from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, DA Davidson increased their target price on Simpson Manufacturing from $90.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Simpson Manufacturing

In other news, CFO Brian J. Magstadt sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.00, for a total value of $250,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 17,547 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,754,700. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Simpson Manufacturing Profile

(Get Rating)

Simpson Manufacturing Co, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of building and construction solutions. It offers wood construction products, which include connectors, truss plates, fastening systems, and lateral systems primarily used to strengthen, support, and connect wood applications in residential and commercial construction, as well as do-it-yourself (DIY) projects, concrete construction products such as anchor, repair, and protection, and strengthening products for concrete, brick, and masonry applications in industrial, infrastructure, residential commercial, and DIY projects.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SSD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Simpson Manufacturing Co., Inc. (NYSE:SSD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Simpson Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Simpson Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.