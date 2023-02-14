Glenmede Trust Co. NA Acquires 3,788 Shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR)

Glenmede Trust Co. NA raised its holdings in shares of The Timken Company (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) by 68.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,322 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,788 shares during the quarter. Glenmede Trust Co. NA’s holdings in Timken were worth $549,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Private Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in shares of Timken during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Timken in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Timken by 4,865.7% during the 2nd quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 19,118 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 18,733 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Timken by 222.9% in the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 678 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 468 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Timken by 40.2% in the second quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Richard G. Kyle sold 16,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.43, for a total transaction of $1,239,259.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 339,843 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,294,514.49. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 10.79% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TKR. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of Timken from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Timken from $88.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Bank of America upgraded Timken from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $71.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Friday, January 13th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Timken from $83.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price target on shares of Timken from $88.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Timken currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $86.89.

Shares of TKR traded up $0.48 on Tuesday, reaching $85.90. The stock had a trading volume of 306,888 shares, compared to its average volume of 635,133. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a current ratio of 2.47. The Timken Company has a 12-month low of $50.85 and a 12-month high of $87.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $75.39 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.02.

Timken (NYSE:TKR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 6th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. Timken had a return on equity of 19.52% and a net margin of 9.06%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.78 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that The Timken Company will post 6.86 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.31 dividend. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.44%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 17th. Timken’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.63%.

The Timken Co engages in the engineering, manufacturing, and marketing of bearings and industrial motion products. In addition to bearings, it offers drives, belts, chains, lubrication systems, couplings, industrial clutches, and brakes. It operates through the Mobile and Process Industries segments.

