Gladstone Land Co. (LAND) To Go Ex-Dividend on February 16th

Gladstone Land Co. (NASDAQ:LAND – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Tuesday, January 10th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.0459 per share by the real estate investment trust on Tuesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th.

Gladstone Land has raised its dividend by an average of 0.8% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 9 consecutive years. Gladstone Land has a dividend payout ratio of -550.0% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Gladstone Land to earn $0.80 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.55 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 68.8%.

Shares of LAND opened at $18.73 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $650.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -56.76, a PEG ratio of 3.91 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.12 and a 200 day moving average of $20.66. Gladstone Land has a 1-year low of $17.28 and a 1-year high of $42.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.20 and a quick ratio of 3.20.

Separately, EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reduced their price target on shares of Gladstone Land from $32.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 5th.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in Gladstone Land in the third quarter valued at about $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Gladstone Land during the second quarter worth $57,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Gladstone Land by 80.5% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,565 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $61,000 after buying an additional 698 shares during the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new position in Gladstone Land in the 1st quarter worth $80,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Gladstone Land by 2,071.8% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,687 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $159,000 after acquiring an additional 8,287 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Gladstone Land Corp. is an agricultural real estate investment trust, which engages in the business of owning and leasing farmland. It also includes farm-related facilities, such as cooling facilities, packinghouses, processing facilities, and various storage facilities. The company was founded by David Gladstone on June 14, 1997 and is headquartered in McLean, VA.

