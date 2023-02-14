GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Given New $50.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

GitLab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Royal Bank of Canada from $60.00 to $50.00 in a research report released on Friday, The Fly reports. They currently have an outperform rating on the stock.

GTLB has been the topic of several other reports. Truist Financial reduced their price target on GitLab from $95.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Monday, January 9th. Barclays started coverage on GitLab in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They issued an overweight rating and a $65.00 price target for the company. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of GitLab in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. They set an outperform rating and a $60.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC cut shares of GitLab from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of GitLab from $60.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $69.36.

Get GitLab alerts:

GitLab Stock Up 4.0 %

GitLab stock opened at $43.24 on Friday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.32 and its 200 day simple moving average is $49.95. The stock has a market cap of $6.47 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -35.15 and a beta of -0.20. GitLab has a 12-month low of $30.74 and a 12-month high of $76.48.

Insider Buying and Selling at GitLab

GitLab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 5th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33). GitLab had a negative net margin of 47.30% and a negative return on equity of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $113.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.08 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.47) earnings per share. GitLab’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that GitLab will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

In related news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total value of $134,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $813,250. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other GitLab news, insider Dale R. Brown sold 894 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.66, for a total value of $37,244.04. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $677,599.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Dale R. Brown sold 2,680 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $134,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,265 shares in the company, valued at $813,250. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 70,914 shares of company stock worth $3,187,540. Corporate insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On GitLab

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth $359,000. Stanley Laman Group Ltd. bought a new stake in GitLab in the 2nd quarter valued at $8,950,000. Gratus Capital LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 253,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,989,000 after purchasing an additional 21,641 shares during the period. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC boosted its stake in GitLab by 10.2% in the 3rd quarter. AJ Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Finally, Driehaus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in GitLab during the second quarter worth about $25,662,000. 48.99% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About GitLab

(Get Rating)

GitLab Inc, through its subsidiaries, develops software for the software development lifecycle in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers GitLab, a DevOps platform, which is a single application that leads to faster cycle time and allows visibility throughout and control over various stages of the DevOps lifecycle.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for GitLab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GitLab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.