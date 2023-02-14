Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) Stake Lessened by Credit Suisse AG

Credit Suisse AG reduced its holdings in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,442,300 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 98,656 shares during the period. Credit Suisse AG owned about 0.27% of Gilead Sciences worth $212,357,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 324.8% during the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 18,002,214 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,070,232,000 after acquiring an additional 13,764,169 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 70.6% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 15,492,116 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $921,006,000 after purchasing an additional 6,410,047 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Gilead Sciences by 2.3% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 15,313,169 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $946,506,000 after purchasing an additional 343,918 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 8.1% in the second quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC now owns 11,720,556 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $724,448,000 after purchasing an additional 880,418 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 9,088,842 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $560,789,000 after purchasing an additional 280,256 shares during the period. 78.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ GILD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $86.94. 819,975 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,579,002. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a one year low of $57.17 and a one year high of $89.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $75.51. The company has a market capitalization of $109.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.36.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 2nd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.67 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.50 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.63 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 16.83% and a return on equity of 44.46%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Gilead Sciences’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.45%. Gilead Sciences’s payout ratio is 80.00%.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Oppenheimer raised their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $95.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. SVB Leerink boosted their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $81.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $69.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Bank of America reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Gilead Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Gilead Sciences currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $89.45.

Gilead Sciences, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research, development, and commercialization of medicines in areas of unmet medical need. The firm’s primary areas of focus include human immunodeficiency virus, acquired immunodeficiency syndrome, liver diseases, hematology, oncology, and inflammation and respiratory diseases.

