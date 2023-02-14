Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Shares Acquired by Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) by 30.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 360,668 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 84,395 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned approximately 0.20% of Gildan Activewear worth $10,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 180.9% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 927 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 597 shares in the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 311.9% in the 3rd quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 1,071 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 811 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 1,432.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,065 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,865 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Gildan Activewear in the 3rd quarter valued at $106,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GIL stock opened at $29.41 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 2.58. Gildan Activewear Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $41.10. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.78, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GIL. National Bank Financial increased their price target on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a report on Monday, October 17th. TD Securities downgraded Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Gildan Activewear presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.38.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

