Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.
Several analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.
Gildan Activewear Stock Performance
Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear
Gildan Activewear Company Profile
Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gildan Activewear (GIL)
- Should Medtronic’s Recent Colibri Patent Controversy Concern You?
- Checkpoint Software Helps Cyber Security Stocks Bottom
- Under Armour Stock, Gap and Crap, Here’s Why
- Is Chevron Positioned To Take Energy Sector Leadership?
- What Does the Consumer Price Index Measure?
Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.