Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

Gildan Activewear Inc. (NYSE:GIL – Get Rating) (TSE:GIL) has earned a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” from the nine analysts that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $39.43.

Several analysts have recently commented on GIL shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Gildan Activewear from C$43.00 to C$45.00 in a research report on Monday, October 17th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Gildan Activewear from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, TD Securities downgraded shares of Gildan Activewear from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Monday, January 23rd.

Gildan Activewear Stock Performance

Gildan Activewear stock opened at $29.41 on Thursday. Gildan Activewear has a fifty-two week low of $25.67 and a fifty-two week high of $41.10. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.12 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.58 and a quick ratio of 0.92. The company has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.27.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Gildan Activewear

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 38.6% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 41,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,538,000 after acquiring an additional 11,413 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in Gildan Activewear by 41.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 32,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,227,000 after acquiring an additional 9,597 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Gildan Activewear by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,381 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $127,000 after acquiring an additional 896 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Gildan Activewear by 35.8% during the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,786 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $742,000 after purchasing an additional 5,212 shares during the period. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of Gildan Activewear by 29.4% in the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 33,700 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $1,268,000 after purchasing an additional 7,662 shares in the last quarter. 75.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gildan Activewear, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing and sale of printwear and branded apparel. Its products include activewear, underwear, socks, hosiery, and legwear. The firm operates under the brand name Gildan, Alstyle, American Apparel, Comfort Colors, GOLD TOE, Anvil, Secret, Silks, and Peds.

