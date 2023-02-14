General Motors (NYSE:GM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at Barclays

Research analysts at Barclays started coverage on shares of General Motors (NYSE:GM – Get Rating) (TSE:GMM.U) in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “equal weight” rating on the auto manufacturer’s stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on General Motors from $59.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on General Motors from $32.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 1st. TheStreet upgraded General Motors from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. StockNews.com upgraded General Motors from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on General Motors from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.81.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of GM traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $42.43. 13,004,240 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 16,560,570. The company has a market cap of $59.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 0.69 and a beta of 1.37. General Motors has a fifty-two week low of $30.33 and a fifty-two week high of $50.56. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $37.05 and its 200 day moving average is $37.54.

Insider Buying and Selling at General Motors

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Rating ) (TSE:GMM.U) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The auto manufacturer reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $43.11 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.62 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.08% and a net margin of 6.34%. General Motors’s quarterly revenue was up 28.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.35 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Motors will post 6.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other General Motors news, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,037,063.85. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Stephen K. Carlisle sold 18,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.97, for a total value of $755,460.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 46,170 shares in the company, valued at $1,937,754.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Gerald Johnson sold 15,743 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.65, for a total value of $671,438.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 71,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,037,063.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of General Motors

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in General Motors by 3.1% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 8,871 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 265 shares during the period. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 8,578 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $289,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the period. Weik Capital Management raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.1% in the first quarter. Weik Capital Management now owns 9,075 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $397,000 after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 85.8% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 613 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 283 shares during the period. Finally, Herbst Group LLC raised its stake in shares of General Motors by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Herbst Group LLC now owns 64,490 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,169,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the period. 78.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About General Motors

(Get Rating)

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

See Also

