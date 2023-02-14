Gendell Jeffrey L Reduces Stock Position in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Gendell Jeffrey L cut its holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 85,393 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,483 shares during the period. Whirlpool accounts for approximately 1.5% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L owned 0.16% of Whirlpool worth $11,512,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WHR. Sigma Planning Corp raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 8.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 6,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $841,000 after acquiring an additional 495 shares in the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 18,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,427,000 after acquiring an additional 2,556 shares in the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Whirlpool by 100.0% in the 3rd quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 4,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $539,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $1,823,000. Finally, Seven Eight Capital LP acquired a new position in Whirlpool in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $274,000. 92.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Whirlpool Stock Performance

NYSE WHR traded down $0.11 on Tuesday, reaching $147.49. The stock had a trading volume of 221,664 shares, compared to its average volume of 702,464. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.94, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.73. Whirlpool Co. has a 1-year low of $124.43 and a 1-year high of $210.99. The company has a market cap of $8.03 billion, a P/E ratio of -5.26 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $147.60 and a two-hundred day moving average of $148.94.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.29 by $0.60. Whirlpool had a negative net margin of 7.71% and a positive return on equity of 27.98%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $6.14 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 16.77 EPS for the current year.

WHR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Whirlpool from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “neutral” rating and set a $160.00 target price on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Whirlpool from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Whirlpool from $108.00 to $118.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Whirlpool presently has a consensus rating of “Reduce” and a consensus target price of $144.00.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Featured Stories

