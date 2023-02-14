Gendell Jeffrey L Raises Stock Position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Gendell Jeffrey L lifted its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Get Rating) by 57.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 406,872 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 148,616 shares during the period. Arch Resources comprises approximately 6.3% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Arch Resources were worth $48,255,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in Arch Resources by 2.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,371 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $325,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 78,779 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $10,823,000 after purchasing an additional 4,910 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 58.0% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,190 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Arch Resources by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,483 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $71,366,000 after purchasing an additional 14,434 shares during the period. Finally, Ergoteles LLC bought a new stake in Arch Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $619,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.71% of the company’s stock.

ARCH has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Arch Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Arch Resources from $150.00 to $185.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Arch Resources from $221.00 to $207.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

ARCH traded up $2.00 on Tuesday, reaching $141.05. 149,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 360,078. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.55 billion, a PE ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $143.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Arch Resources, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $110.97 and a fifty-two week high of $183.53.

In other Arch Resources news, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $28,074.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, VP John A. Ziegler sold 270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total transaction of $38,091.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 16,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,264,192.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Matthew C. Giljum sold 199 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.08, for a total value of $28,074.92. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,726,254.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 8.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and distribution of thermal coal. It operates through the following segments: Powder River Basin, Metallurgical, and Other Thermal. The Powder River Basin segment contains the company’s thermal operations in Wyoming. The Metallurgical segment contains metallurgical operations in West Virginia.

