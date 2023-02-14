Gendell Jeffrey L Purchases Shares of 12,500 Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC)

Gendell Jeffrey L acquired a new position in shares of Belden Inc. (NYSE:BDC – Get Rating) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor acquired 12,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $750,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in BDC. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Belden by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,131 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $867,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Belden by 40.1% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 52,012 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,881,000 after purchasing an additional 14,895 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Belden in the first quarter valued at approximately $961,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Belden by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 16,455 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $912,000 after buying an additional 1,569 shares during the period. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Belden during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $762,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.88% of the company’s stock.

Belden Price Performance

BDC stock traded down $0.79 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $89.51. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 104,287 shares, compared to its average volume of 264,586. The company has a current ratio of 2.40, a quick ratio of 1.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. The company’s 50 day moving average is $78.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $72.01. Belden Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $47.89 and a fifty-two week high of $92.24. The stock has a market cap of $3.83 billion, a PE ratio of 15.70 and a beta of 1.36.

Belden Announces Dividend

Belden ( NYSE:BDC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.66 by $0.09. Belden had a return on equity of 26.70% and a net margin of 9.77%. The business had revenue of $659.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $644.17 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Belden Inc. will post 6.84 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 15th were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.22%. Belden’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3.48%.

Insider Activity

In other Belden news, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,121,710.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Anshuman Mehrotra sold 4,360 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.99, for a total value of $379,276.40. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 12,682 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,103,207.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Jonathan C. Klein sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.82, for a total transaction of $79,820.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,121,710.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.06% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Belden in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating and a $86.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on shares of Belden from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Belden from $76.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Truist Financial increased their target price on Belden from $93.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Belden from $88.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Belden has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $97.00.

Belden Profile

Belden, Inc engages in the provision of innovative signal transmission solutions. It operates through the Enterprise Solutions and Industrial Solutions segments. The Enterprise Solutions segment offers network infrastructure solutions, as well as cabling and connectivity solutions for broadcast, commercial audio/video, and security applications.

Further Reading

