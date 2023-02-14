Gendell Jeffrey L Has $4.70 Million Position in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

Gendell Jeffrey L lowered its holdings in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX – Get Rating) by 57.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 73,025 shares of the company’s stock after selling 100,177 shares during the period. CONSOL Energy accounts for about 0.6% of Gendell Jeffrey L’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest position. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in CONSOL Energy were worth $4,697,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp boosted its stake in CONSOL Energy by 4.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,478,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,390,000 after purchasing an additional 99,534 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 1.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,951,064 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,419,000 after acquiring an additional 34,075 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 4.4% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,935,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,829,000 after acquiring an additional 80,731 shares during the period. Greenlight Capital Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 11.0% during the second quarter. Greenlight Capital Inc. now owns 1,637,621 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,865,000 after acquiring an additional 162,900 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of CONSOL Energy by 0.6% during the third quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 824,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,013,000 after acquiring an additional 4,983 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.04% of the company’s stock.

NYSE CEIX traded up $0.27 on Tuesday, reaching $54.72. The company had a trading volume of 530,289 shares, compared to its average volume of 890,380. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a 52 week low of $27.48 and a 52 week high of $79.17. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $63.17 and its 200-day moving average is $65.51. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.19 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be issued a $1.10 dividend. This is an increase from CONSOL Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.05. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.04%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. CONSOL Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 32.18%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on CEIX. Benchmark upped their price target on CONSOL Energy from $72.00 to $80.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. B. Riley dropped their price objective on CONSOL Energy from $85.00 to $84.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

In other CONSOL Energy news, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 473,020 shares in the company, valued at $36,990,164. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO James A. Brock sold 12,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total transaction of $941,625.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 476,834 shares in the company, valued at $35,919,905.22. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO James A. Brock sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.20, for a total value of $39,100.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 473,020 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $36,990,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. The firm operates through the following segments: PAMC and CONSOL Marine Terminal. The PAMC segment includes mining, preparation and marketing of thermal coal.

