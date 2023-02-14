Gendell Jeffrey L Has $2.69 Million Stock Position in Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF)

Gendell Jeffrey L lessened its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. (NYSE:CLF – Get Rating) by 83.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 200,000 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,039,766 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L’s holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs were worth $2,694,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs during the second quarter worth about $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Cleveland-Cliffs by 218.1% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,088 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 746 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Cleveland-Cliffs by 108.6% during the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,075 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $41,000 after acquiring an additional 1,601 shares during the period. Truvestments Capital LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cleveland-Cliffs in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000. 65.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Cleveland-Cliffs Trading Down 4.1 %

Shares of NYSE:CLF traded down $0.82 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.29. 8,129,028 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,624,479. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market cap of $9.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 2.23. Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.82 and a fifty-two week high of $34.04.

Cleveland-Cliffs ( NYSE:CLF Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 13th. The mining company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.03. Cleveland-Cliffs had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $5.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.19 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.78 EPS. Cleveland-Cliffs’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Cleveland-Cliffs Inc. will post 2.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have commented on CLF shares. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. BNP Paribas raised shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from $18.00 to $23.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Finally, Wolfe Research cut shares of Cleveland-Cliffs from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cleveland-Cliffs presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.19.

Cleveland-Cliffs is the largest flat-rolled steel company and the largest iron ore pellet producer in North America. The company is vertically integrated from mining through iron making, steelmaking, rolling, finishing and downstream with hot and cold stamping of steel parts and components. The company was formerly known as Cliffs Natural Resources Inc and changed its name to Cleveland-Cliffs Inc in August 2017.

