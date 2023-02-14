Gendell Jeffrey L Acquires 270,124 Shares of Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR)

Gendell Jeffrey L raised its holdings in Select Energy Services, Inc. (NYSE:WTTR – Get Rating) by 311.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 356,722 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 270,124 shares during the period. Gendell Jeffrey L owned about 0.31% of Select Energy Services worth $2,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WTTR. American International Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 5.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 33,421 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 1,744 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 43.2% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 2,297 shares in the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 45,165 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,629 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Select Energy Services by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 406,307 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,771,000 after acquiring an additional 3,290 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Select Energy Services by 31.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after acquiring an additional 3,545 shares in the last quarter. 58.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on WTTR shares. TheStreet upgraded Select Energy Services from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Select Energy Services from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 18th.

Select Energy Services Stock Performance

Select Energy Services Announces Dividend

Shares of WTTR traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.93. The company had a trading volume of 179,092 shares, compared to its average volume of 625,971. The company has a market capitalization of $1.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $8.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.03. Select Energy Services, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $10.43.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 17th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 7th will be given a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 6th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.24%. Select Energy Services’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.46%.

Select Energy Services Profile

Select Energy Services Inc engages in the provision of water management and chemical solutions. It operates through the following business segments: Water Services, Oilfield Chemicals, and Water Infrastructure. The Water Services segment consists of services businesses, including water transfer, flowback and well testing, fluids hauling, water containment and water network automation, primarily serving E&P companies.

See Also

