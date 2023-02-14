GateToken (GT) Price Hits $4.30

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.5% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on February 14th. GateToken has a total market capitalization of $465.01 million and approximately $864,842.31 worth of GateToken was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, GateToken has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One GateToken token can currently be purchased for about $4.30 or 0.00019810 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About GateToken

GateToken is a token. It launched on April 21st, 2019. GateToken’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 108,265,077 tokens. GateToken’s official Twitter account is @gatechain_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. GateToken’s official website is gatechain.io. The official message board for GateToken is medium.com/@gatechain.

Buying and Selling GateToken

According to CryptoCompare, “GateToken (GT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2019and operates on the Ethereum platform. GateToken has a current supply of 300,000,000 with 108,265,076.62840587 in circulation. The last known price of GateToken is 4.29265187 USD and is down -0.93 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $931,443.70 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://gatechain.io/.”

