Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Reduces Position in Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Greif, Inc. (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 530,854 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,825 shares during the quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Greif were worth $31,623,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Greif by 13.5% during the second quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 674,487 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,440,000 after purchasing an additional 80,186 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 22.5% in the second quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 396,024 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $24,704,000 after acquiring an additional 72,756 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in Greif by 6.2% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 209,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,604,000 after acquiring an additional 12,119 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Greif by 16.8% in the first quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 202,618 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $13,183,000 after acquiring an additional 29,187 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its holdings in Greif by 1.0% in the second quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 135,162 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,304,000 after acquiring an additional 1,330 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on shares of Greif from $63.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Greif from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Greif from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $72.00 to $62.00 in a report on Sunday, October 30th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $72.00.

Insider Buying and Selling

Greif Stock Performance

In related news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of Greif stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,127,968.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . In other news, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer acquired 2,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 21st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $76.78 per share, with a total value of $167,380.40. Following the acquisition, the chief financial officer now directly owns 91,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,029,362.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Lawrence A. Hilsheimer sold 4,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.95, for a total value of $318,012.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 76,594 shares in the company, valued at $5,127,968.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders acquired 6,292 shares of company stock worth $491,967. 7.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Greif stock opened at $71.29 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 0.99. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $68.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.91. Greif, Inc. has a 12 month low of $53.65 and a 12 month high of $74.22.

Greif (NYSE:GEF – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.59 billion. Greif had a return on equity of 27.69% and a net margin of 5.93%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Greif, Inc. will post 6.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Greif Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, January 1st. Investors of record on Friday, December 16th were issued a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 15th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.81%. Greif’s payout ratio is 31.75%.

About Greif

Greif, Inc engages in the production of industrial packaging products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial Packaging, Paper Packaging & Services, and Land Management. The Global Industrial Packaging segment involves the production of industrial packaging products, such as steel, fiber & plastic drums, rigid & flexible intermediate bulk containers, closure systems for industrial packaging products, transit protection products, water bottles, and remanufactured & reconditioned industrial containers.

