Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Has $30.13 Million Position in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lessened its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,027,118 shares of the cable giant’s stock after selling 55,302 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL’s holdings in Comcast were worth $30,125,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CMCSA. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Cowa LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. TD Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. McClarren Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Comcast by 91.2% during the 3rd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,537 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 733 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Comcast alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, major shareholder Corp Comcast sold 1,610,496 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.38, for a total value of $3,832,980.48. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 25,153,615 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $59,865,603.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 7,003,469 shares of company stock valued at $17,950,890 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.11% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Comcast Price Performance

A number of research firms recently weighed in on CMCSA. TheStreet raised shares of Comcast from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on Comcast from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 18th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Comcast from $60.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Comcast from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Comcast from $49.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.57.

Shares of Comcast stock opened at $38.96 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $164.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a 50 day moving average of $37.31 and a 200 day moving average of $35.26. Comcast Co. has a 52 week low of $28.39 and a 52 week high of $48.42.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The cable giant reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.78 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $30.55 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $30.36 billion. Comcast had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 4.42%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Comcast Co. will post 3.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Comcast Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 5th will be paid a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.98%. This is a boost from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.27. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 4th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is presently 90.76%.

About Comcast

(Get Rating)

Comcast Corp. engages in the provision of video, Internet, and phone services. It operates through the following segments: Cable Communications, Media, Studios, Theme Parks, and Sky. The Cable Communications segment consists of Comcast Cable, which is a provider of broadband, video, voice, wireless, and other services to residential customers in the United States under the Xfinity brand.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.