Gamco Investors INC. ET AL Cuts Stock Position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH)

Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lowered its position in Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:ZBH – Get Rating) by 0.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 314,878 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,490 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL owned approximately 0.15% of Zimmer Biomet worth $32,920,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of ZBH. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 19.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,102,761 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,954,843,000 after purchasing an additional 3,695,510 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 13.5% during the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,929,342 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $938,117,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,625 shares during the last quarter. Dodge & Cox grew its position in Zimmer Biomet by 131.9% during the 2nd quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 5,410,600 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $568,438,000 after purchasing an additional 3,077,685 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 12.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,307,356 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $295,111,000 after acquiring an additional 259,741 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC lifted its stake in Zimmer Biomet by 10.1% during the 3rd quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,958,532 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $204,762,000 after acquiring an additional 178,999 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.21% of the company’s stock.

Zimmer Biomet Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of ZBH opened at $128.55 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $100.39 and a 12-month high of $135.05. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $126.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $116.76. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.41, a P/E/G ratio of 2.93 and a beta of 1.02.

Zimmer Biomet Announces Dividend

Zimmer Biomet ( NYSE:ZBH Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 3rd. The medical equipment provider reported $1.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.83 by $0.05. Zimmer Biomet had a net margin of 3.33% and a return on equity of 11.97%. The firm had revenue of $1.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 earnings per share. Zimmer Biomet’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. will post 7.04 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 27th were given a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 23rd. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.75%. Zimmer Biomet’s payout ratio is currently 87.27%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $144.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 5th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Zimmer Biomet in a research note on Monday, October 17th. They issued an “underweight” rating and a $104.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Loop Capital boosted their target price on shares of Zimmer Biomet from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Monday, February 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Zimmer Biomet from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $124.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $132.18.

Zimmer Biomet Profile

Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of orthopedic reconstructive products. The firm also offers sports medicine, biologics, extremities, and trauma products, spine, craniomaxillofacial, and thoracic products, office-based technologies, dental implants, and related surgical products.

