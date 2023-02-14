Gabelli Funds LLC Sells 5,800 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Gabelli Funds LLC lessened its stake in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 580,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 5,800 shares during the quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC’s holdings in State Street were worth $35,270,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 33.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 858 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of State Street by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,251,226 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $136,920,000 after acquiring an additional 58,655 shares in the last quarter. Seven Eight Capital LP bought a new stake in shares of State Street during the 3rd quarter worth about $674,000. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in State Street by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 13,805 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $839,000 after purchasing an additional 1,472 shares during the period. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in State Street by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 30,998 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,885,000 after purchasing an additional 3,216 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 88.41% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

STT has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on State Street from $82.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on State Street in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $86.00 price objective for the company. Barclays raised their price objective on State Street from $95.00 to $116.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on State Street to $86.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on State Street from $81.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, State Street currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.89.

State Street Trading Up 1.6 %

State Street Dividend Announcement

STT stock opened at $94.03 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $83.19 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.16. State Street Co. has a fifty-two week low of $58.62 and a fifty-two week high of $100.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $34.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.08, a P/E/G ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 3rd were given a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 30th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.68%. State Street’s payout ratio is 35.05%.

State Street Profile

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The firm operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

Featured Stories

