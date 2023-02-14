GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Purchases New Shares in 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 222,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned 0.11% of 1Life Healthcare as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of 1Life Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth about $38,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 102.7% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 1,810 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 88.8% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 2,113 shares in the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare in the third quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of 1Life Healthcare by 76.5% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 8,181 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after acquiring an additional 3,547 shares during the last quarter. 78.20% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

1Life Healthcare Stock Performance

1Life Healthcare stock opened at $15.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.06. 1Life Healthcare, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.94 and a 1-year high of $17.55.

Insider Activity at 1Life Healthcare

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total transaction of $72,053.52. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,913.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other 1Life Healthcare news, General Counsel Lisa A. Mango sold 4,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.71, for a total value of $72,053.52. Following the transaction, the general counsel now owns 88,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,476,913.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CFO Bjorn B. Thaler sold 3,935 shares of 1Life Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.81, for a total transaction of $66,147.35. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 20,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $349,563.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,563 shares of company stock worth $243,860. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group lowered 1Life Healthcare from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

