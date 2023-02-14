GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Lowers Stake in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. cut its holdings in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 11,550 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 500 shares during the quarter. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in T-Mobile US were worth $1,550,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of T-Mobile US by 8.2% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 9,051 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 685 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 29.5% during the 2nd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 741 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares during the period. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 299.1% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 7,259 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $977,000 after purchasing an additional 5,440 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new stake in shares of T-Mobile US during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Sei Investments Co. grew its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 232,451 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $31,290,000 after purchasing an additional 1,853 shares during the period. 42.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of TMUS stock opened at $145.74 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $144.41 and its 200 day moving average price is $143.74. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.91 and a 1-year high of $154.38. The firm has a market capitalization of $181.32 billion, a PE ratio of 71.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 0.77 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 1st. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.18 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.10 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $20.27 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. T-Mobile US had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 3.26%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 6.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup increased their target price on T-Mobile US from $174.00 to $176.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 3rd. Benchmark cut their price objective on T-Mobile US to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 20th. TheStreet raised T-Mobile US from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Credit Suisse Group set a $175.00 target price on T-Mobile US in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their target price on T-Mobile US from $201.00 to $199.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $180.17.

T-Mobile US, Inc engages in the provision of wireless communications services under the T-Mobile and MetroPCS brands. It offers postpaid and prepaid wireless voice, messaging and data services, and wholesale wireless services. The company was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Bellevue, WA.

