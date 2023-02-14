GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Position in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. grew its stake in South Jersey Industries, Inc. (NYSE:SJI – Get Rating) by 10.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 288,024 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,100 shares during the quarter. South Jersey Industries comprises approximately 1.2% of GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th biggest holding. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC.’s holdings in South Jersey Industries were worth $9,626,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Magellan Asset Management Ltd lifted its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 0.8% during the third quarter. Magellan Asset Management Ltd now owns 89,588 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,994,000 after buying an additional 728 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in South Jersey Industries by 89.2% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,582 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $120,000 after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in South Jersey Industries by 29.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 7,931 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $265,000 after buying an additional 1,809 shares during the period. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of South Jersey Industries by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,031,192 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $34,462,000 after acquiring an additional 134,918 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank increased its position in South Jersey Industries by 1.6% during the third quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 55,993 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,871,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.57% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com started coverage on South Jersey Industries in a research report on Friday. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Janney Montgomery Scott downgraded South Jersey Industries from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 9th.

South Jersey Industries Price Performance

South Jersey Industries Dividend Announcement

South Jersey Industries stock opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.64 and a 200-day moving average of $34.71. South Jersey Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.14 and a 52-week high of $36.13. The company has a quick ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.73. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.59.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Monday, December 19th were issued a $0.31 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $1.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. South Jersey Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 64.25%.

South Jersey Industries Company Profile

(Get Rating)

South Jersey Industries, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of energy-related products and services. It operates through the following segments: SJG Utility Operations, ETG Utility Operations, ELK Utility Operations, Wholesale Energy Operations, Retail Electric Operations, Appliance Service Operations, Midstream, and Corporate & Services.

