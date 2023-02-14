GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. Grows Position in Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC)

GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. boosted its stake in shares of Intevac, Inc. (NASDAQ:IVAC – Get Rating) by 34.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,509 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after buying an additional 53,825 shares during the period. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. owned approximately 0.82% of Intevac worth $970,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Teton Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intevac by 0.9% in the third quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 222,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,032,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in Intevac by 3.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 112,464 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $544,000 after acquiring an additional 3,902 shares during the last quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its stake in Intevac by 10.0% during the second quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 55,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $266,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Intevac by 0.8% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,381,413 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $6,424,000 after acquiring an additional 11,575 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Intevac during the first quarter valued at approximately $83,000. Institutional investors own 68.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of IVAC opened at $7.33 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $6.60 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.52. Intevac, Inc. has a twelve month low of $4.29 and a twelve month high of $7.40. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.48 million, a P/E ratio of -10.78 and a beta of 0.69.

In related news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,750,058.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Nigel Hunton purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 6th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $6.95 per share, with a total value of $34,750.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 251,807 shares in the company, valued at $1,750,058.65. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, CFO James P. Moniz acquired 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $6.98 per share, with a total value of $69,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief financial officer now owns 20,000 shares in the company, valued at $139,600. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 94,231 shares of company stock valued at $624,714. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. StockNews.com began coverage on Intevac in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark raised Intevac from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. TheStreet raised shares of Intevac from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. Finally, Partner Cap Sec raised shares of Intevac from a “valuation buy” rating to a “fundamental buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 6th.

Intevac, Inc engages in the design, manufacture and marketing of thin-film processing systems, digital sensors, cameras and systems. It operates its business through the Thin-film Equipment and Photonics segments. The Thin-film Equipment segment offers vacuum process equipment solutions for high-volume manufacturing of small substrates with precise thin-film properties, such as for the hard drive, solar cell and DCP industries, as well as other adjacent thin-film markets.

