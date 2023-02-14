G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX) PT Lowered to $19.00 at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I

G1 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:GTHX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by equities researchers at EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I from $35.00 to $19.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 468.86% from the stock’s previous close.

GTHX has been the subject of several other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised G1 Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $7.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, January 30th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of G1 Therapeutics from $31.00 to $18.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reduced their price target on G1 Therapeutics from $34.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on G1 Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 4th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $16.60.

Shares of NASDAQ GTHX opened at $3.34 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 3.86 and a current ratio of 4.24. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $143.32 million, a PE ratio of -0.93 and a beta of 1.73. G1 Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.20 and a 52 week high of $17.49.

In other news, CEO John E. (Jack) Jr. Bailey sold 32,019 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $5.85, for a total transaction of $187,311.15. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,889 shares in the company, valued at $1,649,050.65. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Insiders sold 35,207 shares of company stock worth $204,976 over the last three months. Insiders own 8.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Woodline Partners LP bought a new position in G1 Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $8,878,000. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 1,038.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,618,381 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,214,000 after buying an additional 1,476,175 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 27.2% in the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,935,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,662,000 after buying an additional 626,777 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of G1 Therapeutics by 486.3% in the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 728,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,597,000 after buying an additional 603,926 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in G1 Therapeutics by 531.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 647,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,514,000 after buying an additional 544,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.13% of the company’s stock.

G1 Therapeutics, Inc engages in the development of small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of patients with cancer. Its products pipeline includes trilaciclib, rintodestrant, and lerociclib. The company was founded by Kwok-Kin Wong and Norman E. Sharpless on May 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Research Triangle Park, NC.

