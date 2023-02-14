G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF) Short Interest Up 69.4% in January

G Mining Ventures Corp. (OTCMKTS:GMINF – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 53,700 shares, a growth of 69.4% from the January 15th total of 31,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 51,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.0 days.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, National Bank Financial lifted their price objective on G Mining Ventures from $1.55 to $1.65 in a report on Friday, January 13th.

Get G Mining Ventures alerts:

G Mining Ventures Stock Up 3.0 %

Shares of GMINF opened at C$0.63 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$0.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.57. G Mining Ventures has a twelve month low of C$0.41 and a twelve month high of C$1.20.

G Mining Ventures Company Profile

G Mining Ventures Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. The company's asset includes Tocantinzinho project, an open-pit gold deposit located in Para State, Brazil. It also owns 100% interest in the Cameron Lake project comprising 105 map-designated claims covering 5,699.42 hectares located in the Quebec province, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for G Mining Ventures Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for G Mining Ventures and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.